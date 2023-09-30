Decoding Pakistan's squad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Babar Azam will be crucial for Pakistan in the middle (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan will be aiming to win their second title in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. They will fancy their chances in familiar sub-continent conditions. Pakistan finished fifth in the 2019 edition of the World Cup and missed out on the semi-final spot. Led by Babar Azam, they will look to put up a better show this time. Here's more.

Imam-ul-Haq needs a solid companion upfront

Pakistan have gone with their tried and tested opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. While Fakhar will look to give them solid starts, Imam focuses more on consolidating. Fakhar is Pakistan's second-highest scorer this year with 644 runs at 46. He has smashed three centuries in 2023. Imam has slammed 448 runs (2023) at 40.72. Fakhar is battling poor form and needs stability.

Babar, Rizwan will be extremely crucial in the middle

Babar has been in splendid form, having amassed 745 runs this year at 49.66. Notably, he was Pakistan's highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup with 474 runs. (100s: 1, 50s: 3). Among active players, he is the highest scorer for Pakistan with 5,409 runs from 108 ODIs. Mohammad Rizwan will also be crucial as he compiled 628 runs this year at 62.80.

Iftikhar Ahmed is their lone power hitter

Iftikhar Ahmed will be a vital cog for Pakistan at the World Cup. He is their only power hitter and has amassed 472 runs in 19 ODIs at a strike rate of 104.19. This year, he has struck at 114.09, scoring 348 runs.

Shadab and Salman will slot in as all-rounders

Shadab Khan and Salman Agha are the primary all-rounders for Pakistan. While Salman has been handy with the bat, scoring 335 runs in 2023 at 33.50, Shadab has struggled with only 138 runs from 11 matches this year. However, Shadab's leg-spin will be crucial as he has claimed 83 wickets in 64 matches. 13 of his wickets have come this year.

A look at the Pakistan bowlers

Among active players, Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker with 86 wickets in 44 ODIs. He has been Pakistan's most successful bowler (24) this year. Partnering him, Haris Rauf will also be key with 53 wickets in 28 matches at 24.32. With 40 wickets, Mohammad Nawaz has been a decent left-arm spinner. Hasan Ali with 91 wickets will be Pakistan's most successful bowler (ODIs).

Naseem Shah missed out due to injury

One of Pakistan's best bowlers, Naseem Shah was ruled out after he sustained a shoulder injury in the Asia Cup clash against India. Naseem had scalped 22 wickets in 11 outings in 2023 at 19.63. Hasan Ali replaced him on the World Cup squad.

A look at the key players

According to current form, Babar (5,409 ODI runs), Fakhar (3,272), Imam (2,976), Rizwan (1,693) and Shadab (734) are the key batters for Pakistan. Shaheen with 84 wickets will be important with the new ball. The likes of Hasan (91), Shadab (83), Rauf (53), and Nawaz (40) will look to shine for Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup event in India.

Pakistan's best XI for WC

Pakistan's ideal World Cup lineup: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.