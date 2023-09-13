Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham registers a unique feat for England

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 13, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

Bellingham was vital for England, scoring in the 35th minute before making an assist for Harry Kane in the 81st minute (Photo credit: X/@England)

Midfielder Jude Bellingham is growing rapidly in front of goal, continuing his club form now at the international level. Bellingham moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (£115m with add-ons) and signed a six-year contract. After registering a flurry of records for Real in La Liga, the youngster clocked a unique feat for England in an international friendly.

Why does this story matter?

England beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly on what was a record-breaking night. England claimed their 600th win in all competitions to become the first European nation to reach this milestone in international football. Bellingham was vital for England, scoring in the 35th minute before making an assist for Harry Kane in the 81st minute. Phil Foden scored England's opener.

Bellingham joins a rare club for England

As per Opta, Bellingham became the first England player to both score and assist a goal in a match against Scotland since Kevin Keegan in May 1979.

Bellingham helps England win 3-1

Kyle Walker provided an intelligent ball toward the Scotland box and the sensational Foden scored after a quick thinking to divert the ball into the net. An attempted clearance from Andy Robertson saw the ball fall into the path of Bellingham, who scored his side's second. Scotland got one back before Bellingham slipped a ball for Kane, who made no mistake.

Bellingham delivers to highlight his brilliance

Bellingham's knack of scoring goals will aid England manager Gareth Southgate. Bellingham looks confident as he keeps improving with each passing day. His pace and link-up play with Marcus Rashford was a major positive. A solid start for Real has transformed the midfield maestro.

Bellingham entered La Liga with a bang

Bellingham became the third-youngest player to score in his La Liga debut for Real in the 21st century, aged 20 years and 44 days. On matchday 2, he became the third player to be involved in four goals in his first two La Liga games (21st century). He leads the scoring chart in La Liga 2023-24 (5) and has scored in all four matches.

La Liga: Bellingham entered the record books on matchday 4

On matchday, four, Bellingham became the fourth player to score in each of their first four La Liga games in the 21st century. He joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Barcelona, 2009), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2009), and Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona, 2011).

