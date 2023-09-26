New Zealand hammer Bangladesh in 3rd ODI, win series 2-0

New Zealand hammer Bangladesh in 3rd ODI, win series 2-0

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 26, 2023 | 08:16 pm 3 min read

New Zealand secure a seven wicket win over Bangladesh to wrap up the series (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the third and final ODI to wrap up the series at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur. The Kiwis bowled brilliantly to bundle out the hosts for 171 as Najmul Shanto was Bangladesh's lone warrior with a fifty. Adam Milne registered career-best ODI figures of 4/34. In reply, Will Young slammed a fifty as NZ won by seven wickets.

Summary of the match

Batting first, Bangladesh lost their openers early in the match. Shanto tried providing some stability, but the likes of Milne, Trent Boult, and Cole McConchie ran through their batting order. Due to Shanto's fight, Bangladesh reached 171. In reply, Young consolidated the innings, and despite two quick wickets, he added 81 runs with Henry Nicholls. The latter steered NZ home alongside Tom Blundell.

A valiant knock from Shanto

Shanto was Bangladesh's lone warrior as he slammed his fifth ODI fifty and his first against NZ. He hammered an 84-ball 76, which was laced with 10 boundaries. Notably, no other Bangladeshi batter even crossed the 30-run mark. With this knock, Shanto has surpassed 900 runs in ODI cricket. His current tally stands at 908 runs in 30 matches at 31.31 (100s: 2).

Career-best ODI spell from Milne

Speedster Milne was on fire for NZ as he registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket. He claimed 4/34 from his 6.3 overs and rattled the Bangladeshi batting order. Milne struck early as he knocked over Zakir Hasan and then outfoxed Towhid Hridoy. He later returned to scalp Mahmudullah and Shoriful Islam. Milne has claimed 54 wickets in 46 ODIs at 34.98.

A calculative innings from Young

Young played a calm and composed knock as he held one end up and allowed his partners to play around him. He slammed his fifth fifty in ODIs and has raced to 818 runs at 43.05. He accelerated once he reached the landmark. His 80-ball 70 made the run-chase very comfortable for the visitors. Young slapped 10 boundaries and a solitary six.

A sensible knock from Nicholls

Nicholls carried the Kiwis over the line in a fairly comfortable chase. He had a fine 81-run partnership with Young to steady the ship after two quick wickets. He smashed his 14th ODI fifty which was laced with four boundaries and a solitary maximum. Nicholls has hammered 1,960 runs in 72 matches at 35.63. His calculative 86-ball 50* was crucial for NZ.

4th ODI series defeat since 2015 at home

Bangladesh have been exceptionally dominant at home in ODIs since 2015. However, England defeated them 2-1 earlier this year. After that, Afghanistan got the better of them (2-1), and now, NZ have won the three-match series 2-0. Sri Lanka were the last away team to register a clean sweep (3-0) against Bangladesh back in 2014. England have defeated them twice in this period.

