Anush Agarwalla wins India's first-ever individual equestrian dressage medal

By Parth Dhall 05:17 pm Sep 28, 202305:17 pm

India's Anush Agarwalla claimed a bronze medal in the individual equestrian Dressage event at the Asian Games on September 28. Agarwalla, riding Etro, bagged a score of 73.030 to finish third. As a result, he won India's first-ever medal in equestrian dressage at the Asian Games. Earlier this week, India won the gold medal in the team dressage event. Here are further details.

A look at the three medalists

As mentioned, Agarwalla won the bronze medal with a score of 73.030. Malaysia's Mohd Bin Mahamad Fathil Qabil Ambak led the chart and won the gold medal, having bagged a score of 75.780. Hong Kong's Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu finished behind the Malaysian and secured a score of 73.450. He became the silver medalist in the event.

Agarwalla scripts history

The other Indian contender

Hriday Vipul Chheda was the other Indian contender in the event. He had topped the qualification round. However, the Indian was knocked out and did not take part in the medal event.

India's first equestrian gold in 41 years at Asian Games

As mentioned, Agarwalla earlier combined with Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, and Hriday Chheda to clinch a gold medal in the team Dressage event. This was India's first-ever gold medal in the equestrian Dressage event. However, it was the nation's first medal in equestrian in 41 years. Raghubir Singh, in the 1982 Asian Games, won the gold medal in the equestrian individual event.

Indian came from behind to take the gold

The Indian team staged a sensational comeback as it dropped to third at the start. It was Anush and his horse Etro, who started the push and others also joined in to move forward, taking away the gold medal. Agarwalla and his horse Etro scored 71.088, Chheda and Emerald scored 69.941, Divyakriti and Adrenalin Firdod got 68.176, while Sudipti and Chinski secured 66.706.