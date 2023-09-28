Asian Games: Who is India's wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem?



By Parth Dhall 06:52 pm Sep 28, 202306:52 pm

Roshibina Devi Naorem won the silver medal in wushu

India's Roshibina Devi Naorem won the silver medal in the women's 60kg wushu (Sanda) at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 28. The Indian star lost the final to home favorite Xiaowei Wu, thereby settling for the silver medal. The former lost both her rounds by a 5-0 margin. Notably, Roshibina won the bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Second Indian to achieve this feat

Roshibina scripted history by becoming just the second Indian (male or female) to reach a wushu final at the Asian Games. At the 2010 Games, Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi won the silver medal for India in the same category (60kg) after losing the final to Khadijeh Azadpour. Notably, no Indian has won a Wushu gold medal at the Asian Games.

Only Indian woman with multiple medals

Roshibina is now the only Indian woman to have won multiple medals in wushu at the Asian Games. While Sandhyarani Devi won silver in 2010, Yumnam Sanathoi Devi settled with the bronze medal at the 2014 Games. Among Indian men, Narender Grewal (2014 and 2018) and M Bimoljit Singh (2006 and 2010) have won multiple Wushu medals.

Roshibina acknowledges the support of her three friends

Ahead of the final, Roshibina said she wants to win gold for three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were denied visas by the Chinese government. "I want to win gold for my three friends who could not make it here. I am used to having Onilu Tega around. We train together. It is important to have someone you are comfortable with," she said.

Who is Roshibina Devi Naorem?

Roshibina hails from Kwaksiphai Mayai Leikai in Bishnpur District, Manipur. The Indian Wushu player competes in the Sanda division. The Indian star first grabbed eyeballs after winning the bronze medal in the 2016 World Junior Wushu Championships. Roshibina then won gold at the Championships held in Gumi, South Korea, a year later.

The daughter of a farmer

It is understood that Roshibina's father, a farmer, allowed her to pursue a career in Wushu after she developed a passion for the same. In a recent interview, Roshibina also asserted that she was interested in boxing initially.

Decoding the sport (Wushu)

Wushu, a collection of Chinese martial arts, is referred to as "martial technique". There are two main disciplines of wushu - Taolu (or choreographed routines) and Sanda (full-contact combat). Combat is used in Sanda using wushu and kung fu techniques. This is further split into the weight categories such as judo and taekwondo. Notably, Roshibina won gold in Sanda (60 kg).