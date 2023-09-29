Asian Games: Palak Gulia clinches gold in 10m air pistol

This is the first major individual medal for the 17-year-old Palak

Indian shooter Palak Gulia won gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2023 Asian Games on Friday (September 29). She piped her compatriot Esha Singh in the final as the latter settled with the silver. This is the first major individual medal for the 17-year-old Palak in an international competition. Here are further details.

Stellar show from Palak in the final

Palak was indeed at her best in the summit clash as she shot 242.1, scripting an Asian Games record. She received a remarkable fight from Esha, who scored 239.7 and narrowly missed out on the top spot. Pakistan's Talat Kishmala settled for a bronze after giving a tough fight to Esha. India have now raced to six gold medals at the event.

Second individual silver for Esha

The 18-year-old Esha now owns two individual silver medals in the ongoing Asian Games as she also finished second in the 25m pistol on Wednesday. Moreover, she was a part of the triumvirate that won the 10m air pistol team silver along with Palak and Divya. Esha was also instrumental to India's gold medal in the women's 25 air pistol team event.

Gold in 50m rifle arena

The Indian shooters made a mark in the men's event as well. The men's 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591), and Akhil Sheoran (587) clinched gold in the 50m rifle arena. They overcame silver-medalists Chinese Taipei (1,763) with a world record score of 1,769. South Korea received the bronze for recording 1748 points.