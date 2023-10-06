Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for Australia WC opener

Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for Australia WC opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:38 am Oct 06, 2023

Gill's condition is being monitored (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team India, Shubman Gill has reportedly tested positive for dengue. The in-form opener is hence doubtful for India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday (October 8). As per The Indian Express, Gill's condition is being monitored and a call on his availability will be taken on Friday. Here are further details.

Kishan likely to open in Gill's absence

In case Gill fails to recover for the Australia match, Ishan Kishan is likely to partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top. Though the team management has another opening option in KL Rahul, the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to continue at the number five spot. Meanwhile, Gill will undergo another round of tests on Friday and subsequently, the final call will be taken.

Leading run-getter in ODIs this year

Gill's potential unavailability is a massive dent in India's plans as the opener has enjoyed a dream run in 2023. He is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. The youngster has overall accumulated 1,230 runs in 20 ODIs this year at 72.35 (SR: 105.03). Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a double-hundred as well.

Here are his overall numbers

Gill, who made his ODI debut in 2019, has truly been sensational in the format. The right-handed batter has 1,917 runs from 35 ODIs at an incredible average of 66.10. His strike rate in the format reads 102.84. The tally includes six tons and nine fifties with the double ton (208) versus New Zealand being his best score.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 66.10 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 57.38. The second-ranked batter in ODIs, Gill is only 18 rating points behind the top-ranked Babar Azam, who owns 857 points.