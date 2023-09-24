Shreyas Iyer hammers his third ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 04:18 pm 1 min read

This was Iyer's maiden 50-plus score since his comeback (Source: X/@ICC)

Shreyas Iyer has announced his comeback with a sensational hundred against Australia in the second ODI in Indore. The right-handed batter, who got run out in the series opener, put up a batting exhibition and scored runs for fun. He truly toyed with the Aussie bowlers and touched the three-figure mark off just 86 balls. Here are his stats.

A dominating knock from Iyer

Iyer, who recently made a comeback to professional cricket, arrived at number three after India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) cheaply. The former went after the bowlers from the outset as the visiting team looked entirely clueless. Iyer joined forces with Shubman Gill and the duo added 190-plus runs for the second wicket in no time.

A look at Iyer's ODI numbers

Iyer made his ODI debut in December 2017 during the Sri Lanka series at home. He has been absolutely sensational in the 50-over format, having scored over 1,750 runs in 46 games at an average of 46-plus. While he strikes at 97-plus in the format, his tally includes three centuries and 14 half-centuries. Iyer averages an astonishing 51-plus in home ODIs.

