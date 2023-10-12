Kagiso Rabada records his career-best World Cup bowling figures: Stats

Kagiso Rabada records his career-best World Cup bowling figures: Stats

By Parth Dhall 11:02 pm Oct 12, 2023

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets for 33 runs

Kagiso Rabada starred in South Africa's 134-run win over Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. The Proteas pacer took three wickets as Australia got bundled out for 177, chasing 312. Rabada's 3/33 are now his best figures in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each. Here are the key stats.

The pick of SA's bowlers

Rabada was the pick of SA's bowlers. The right-arm seamer was on the money right from his first spell. He delivered some unplayable balls, with the one to Josh Inglis being uncanny. Rabada also dismissed Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis to take his three-fer. The Proteas pacer conceded just 33 runs in eight overs, including a maiden.

Rabada's best World Cup figures

As mentioned, Rabada has registered his best figures in the ODI World Cups. The right-arm pacer now has 16 wickets from 11 WC games at an average of 30.00. His economy rate in the tournament reads 5.11. Rabada now has 29 wickets from 15 ODIs against Australia at an incredible average of 24.96. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul.

A look at his career stats

Rabada has been South Africa's premier pacer across formats. In a career spanning eight years, he has snapped up 149 wickets in 94 ODIs at a phenomenal average of 27.38. The tally includes six four-wicket hauls and two fifers. In the upcoming encounter, Rabada will likely become the ninth South African to take 150 wickets in the format.