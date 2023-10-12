World Cup 2023: All-round South Africa thrash shaky Australia

01:49 am Oct 13, 2023

Marco Jansen took two wickets in the match

South Africa beat Australia in match number 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. The Proteas successfully defended 311 with a concerted effort from the South African bowlers. Kagiso Rabada led the charge as SA bowled Australia out for 177. Earlier, scintillating knocks from Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram powered the Proteas. SA now have two wins in a row.

SA slam 311/7 against Australia; ton-up Quinton shines

SA had a seamless start after the Aussies put them in to bat. Skipper Temba Bavuma and de Kock remained unscathed in the first Powerplay. They eventually shared a 108-run stand. While Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen chipped in vital contributions, Markam slammed a quickfire 56. Marco Jansen's crucial 26 guided SA to 311/7. Mitchell Starc took two wickets in the final over.

Australia bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh survived nearly six overs before both of them departed within as many balls. SA's pace trio Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Jansen took charge, reducing the Aussies to 70/6. A couple of controversial DRS decisions resulted in the dismissals of Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis. Although Marnus Labuschagne and Starc showed character, Australia failed to show enough.

Australia were sloppy in the field

Australia have been sloppy in the field in the ongoing World Cup. They dropped as many as six catches against South Africa (regulation and others). Two of these catches were dropped in the same over. According to ESPNcricinfo, since June 2018, this is only the second instance of a team dropping six or more catches in a men's ODI.

Australia yet to beat SA in the WC since 2007

South Africa have won their second consecutive World Cup encounter against Australia. The Proteas successfully defended 325/6, winning the match by just 10 runs. Notably, Australia haven't beaten South Africa in the ODI World Cups since the 2007 edition. The two sides didn't lock horns in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Both Australia and SA now have three World Cup wins against each other.

A ton in the second consecutive match for de Kock

De Kock raced to his century in the 30th over off 90 deliveries. He was dismissed for a 106-ball 109 (8 fours and 5 sixes). De Kock has slammed a century in his second consecutive match after getting one in the opener against Sri Lanka. Overall, it was his 19th century in ODIs. Notably, three of his ODI tons have come against Australia.

De Kock completes 1,000 ODI runs against Australia

Notably, three of De Kock's ODI tons have come against Australia. During the knock, De Kock also completed 1,000 runs against the Aussies in the format. India and Sri Lanka are the only sides against whom De Kock has touched the 1,000-run mark.

Records scripted by De Kock

De Kock has joined AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor in terms of two centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup as a wicket-keeper. Kumar Sangakkara (5) leads the way. De Kock has joined Herschelle Gibbs, Faf du Plessis, and Hashim Amla as the Proteas batters with two World Cup tons. Only AB de Villiers (4) has more.

Other notable numbers for De Kock

De Kock scored his 19th ODI ton as an opener. He surpassed former SA star Gibbs, who clocked 18. De Kock is only behind Amla, who struck 27 ODI tons as an opener for SA. The former became the second South African batter to slam consecutive centuries in the World Cup. De Villiers did so in the 2011 World Cup.

Third ODI WC century stand for SA against Australia

De Kock and Bavuma added 108 runs for the opening wicket. According to Cricbuzz, this is now only the third century partnership for South Africa against Australia in the ODI World Cup.

Second-fastest South African to 2,000 ODI runs

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He came into this contest requiring 18 runs to get to the feat. Van der Dussen, who scored 26(30), has got to 2,000 ODI runs in 45 innings. He has become the second-fastest South African to 2,000 runs. Amla owns the record in ODIs, having taken 40 innings.

Markram slams his eighth ODI fifty

Markram, who scored a record-breaking century against Sri Lanka, continued with his exploits. He came to the middle after SA lost skipper Bavuma and van der Dussen for 158. Markram took the Proteas past 250, adding crucial runs with de Kock and Klaasen. Markram smashed 56 off 44 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. It was his eighth ODI fifty.

Markam completes 400 ODI runs against Australia

In 57 ODIs, Markram has raced to 1,827 runs at an average of 37.28. He has three tons and eight fifties. During the match, the right-handed batter completed 400 runs against Australia in ODI cricket. Markram owns 402 runs against the Aussies at 44.66 in ODIs (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He doesn't have as many ODI runs against any other nation.

Rabada takes a three-fer

Rabada was the pick of SA's bowlers. The right-arm seamer was on the money right from his first spell. He delivered some unplayable balls, with the one to Josh Inglis being uncanny. Rabada also dismissed Smith and Stoinis to take his three-fer. The Proteas pacer conceded 33 runs in eight overs, including a maiden. Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets apiece.