World Cup: Quinton de Kock slams his second consecutive century

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 05:00 pm Oct 12, 202305:00 pm

Quinton de Kock has slammed his 19th ODI ton (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's Quinton de Kock has slammed his 19th century in ODIs. The left-handed batter yet again reached the three-figure mark, this time in South Africa's second match in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia in Lucknow. He shared a 108-run stand with his opening partner Temba Bavuma. De Kock was one of SA's three centurions in their opener against Sri Lanka.

A solid knock from De Kock

De Kock and Bavuma got South Africa off to a terrific start after the Aussies elected to field. Although Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood extracted swing, the South African duo negotiated them. De Kock scored 61 as he propelled SA to 100 along with Bavuma. The former eventually raced to his century in the 30th over off 90 deliveries. He was dismissed thereafter.

19th ODI ton; 1,000 runs against Australia

As mentioned, de Kock has slammed a century in his second consecutive match. Overall, it was his 19th century in ODI cricket. Notably, three of his ODI tons have come against Australia. During the knock, de Kock also completed 1,000 runs against the Aussies in the format. India and Sri Lanka are the only sides against whom de Kock has touched the 1,000-run mark.

A record partnership with Bavuma

De Kock and Bavuma added 108 runs for the opening wicket. According to Cricbuzz, this is now only the third century partnership for South Africa against Australia in the ODI World Cup.

World Cup records scripted for SA by De Kock

De Kock has joined AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor in terms of two centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup as a wicket-keeper. Kumar Sangakkara (5) leads the way. De Kock has joined Herschelle Gibbs, Faf du Plessis, and Hashim Amla of South Africa with two World Cup tons. Only AB de Villiers (4) has more.

The second-most ODI 100s as an opener for South Africa

De Kock scored his 19th ODI ton as an opener. He surpassed former SA star Gibbs, who clocked 18. De Kock is only behind Amla, who struck 27 ODI tons as an opener for SA. De Kock has equaled Gibbs in terms of three ODI tons versus the Aussies. Du Plessis (5) leads the way for SA.

Massive ODI stats for De Kock

On Thursday, De Kock slammed 109 from 106 balls, slamming five sixes and eight fours. In 147 ODIs, De Kock has raced to 6,385 runs at 45.60. He owns 19 tons and 30 fifties. Versus the Aussies, he owns 1,018 runs at 36.35 (100s: 3, 50: 3). In the ICC World Cup, De Kock has smoked 659 runs from 19 games at 38.76.