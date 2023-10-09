World Cup: Matt Henry takes three-fer in second successive match

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Matt Henry takes three-fer in second successive match

By Parth Dhall 11:39 pm Oct 09, 202311:39 pm

Matt Henry took 3/40 against Netherlands

New Zealand beat the Netherlands in match number six of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Black Caps defended 322/7, with Mitchell Santner taking a five-wicket haul. Pacer Matt Henry assisted him by taking three wickets. He also took three wickets in the tournament opener against England. Here are the key stats.

2/5

A look at his spell

Henry took his first wicket in the form of Vikramjit Singh. In his next spell, the former got rid of debutant Sybrand Engelbrecht. It was an important wicket, which nearly sealed NZ's win. Aryan Dutt, who scored 11, was Henry's final victim of the day. Henry finished with three wickets for 40 runs in 8.3 overs (ER: 4.70).

3/5

Henry races to 136 ODI wickets

Henry made his ODI debut in 2015 against England at Lord's. As of now, the NZ pacer has snapped up 136 wickets from 77 ODIs at an average of 25.69. As many as eight of these wickets have come against the Netherlands. Henry has a terrific ODI record at neutral venues, having taken 31 wickets from 15 matches at 22.58.

4/5

Henry once again capitalizes!

Henry took three crucial wickets in his second successive match, especially when Trent Boult couldn't produce his magic in the Powerplay. Notably, Henry and Boult are leading NZ's pace attack in the absence of Tim Southee at present.

5/5

New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs

NZ openers Will Young and Devon Conway added 67 runs after the Netherlands elected to field. Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham also fared well as the Kiwis got past 300. Santner's cameo propelled NZ to 322/7. The Netherlands batters did well despite chasing a huge total. However, Colin Ackermann was their only half-centurion. Santner and Henry restricted the Netherlands to 223.