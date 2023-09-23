Ish Sodhi records a career-best 6/39 in ODIs versus Bangladesh

Sports

Ish Sodhi records a career-best 6/39 in ODIs versus Bangladesh

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 23, 2023 | 09:40 pm 2 min read

Ish Sodhi was at his sublime best against Bangladesh in the second ODI, helping his side win by 86 runs (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Ish Sodhi was at his sublime best against Bangladesh in the second ODI, helping his side win by 86 runs. After the first ODI was washed out, Saturday delivered a full day's play. New Zealand posted 254/10 in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls shined. In response, Sodhi's six-wicket-haul saw Bangladesh get floored as they folded for 168 in 41.1 overs.

Sodhi stuns Bangladesh with a six-fer

In the 11th over, Sodhi picked up Tanzid Hasan, who was out while playing an uppish drive. Two balls later, he dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck. Towhid Hridoy was Sodhi's next victim, being castled after pressing forward to drive. In the 19th over, Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by the leg-spinner. Sodhi's last two dismissals were Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.

Sodhi claims his maiden fifer in ODIs

Sodhi claimed a superb 6/39 in 10 overs. This is now his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Sodhi has raced to 61 ODI scalps at 34.85. Sodhi's 6/39 is now the best figures by a New Zealand bowler versus Bangladesh in ODI cricket. He surpassed the record of Tim Southee (6/65). It's also the second-best return in Bangladesh-New Zealand ODIs.

Sodhi registers these feats

Sodhi has clocked the seventh-best ODI figures by a Kiwi international in ODIs. Notably, he is the first NZ spinner in the history of ODIs to take a six-fer.

Share this timeline