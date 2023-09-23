Ish Sodhi records a career-best 6/39 in ODIs versus Bangladesh
Ish Sodhi was at his sublime best against Bangladesh in the second ODI, helping his side win by 86 runs. After the first ODI was washed out, Saturday delivered a full day's play. New Zealand posted 254/10 in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls shined. In response, Sodhi's six-wicket-haul saw Bangladesh get floored as they folded for 168 in 41.1 overs.
Sodhi stuns Bangladesh with a six-fer
In the 11th over, Sodhi picked up Tanzid Hasan, who was out while playing an uppish drive. Two balls later, he dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck. Towhid Hridoy was Sodhi's next victim, being castled after pressing forward to drive. In the 19th over, Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by the leg-spinner. Sodhi's last two dismissals were Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.
Sodhi claims his maiden fifer in ODIs
Sodhi claimed a superb 6/39 in 10 overs. This is now his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Sodhi has raced to 61 ODI scalps at 34.85. Sodhi's 6/39 is now the best figures by a New Zealand bowler versus Bangladesh in ODI cricket. He surpassed the record of Tim Southee (6/65). It's also the second-best return in Bangladesh-New Zealand ODIs.
Sodhi registers these feats
Sodhi has clocked the seventh-best ODI figures by a Kiwi international in ODIs. Notably, he is the first NZ spinner in the history of ODIs to take a six-fer.