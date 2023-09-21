Asian Games Women's T20I: India reach semi-final following abandoned game

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

Young opener Shafali Verma starred with a remarkable half-century (Source: X/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team has kick-started their campaign in the 2023 Asian Games with an abandoned game against Malaysia in the first Quarter-final. They, however, have advanced to the semi-final stage on the virtue of having a higher ICC ranking. Young opener Shafali Verma starred with a remarkable half-century as India posted 173/2 in their allotted 15 overs. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Malaysia won the toss and opted to bowl at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. India were off to a flying start with openers Smriti Mandhana (27) and Verma adding 57 runs in no time. Cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues (47*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (21*) powered India to a strong total. In reply, Malaysia were 0/1 in 0.2 overs before rain abandoned the game.

Sixth WT20I fifty for Verma

Verma scored 67 off 39 balls with the help of four boundaries and five sixes. This was her sixth WT20I fifty as the dasher has now raced to 1,430 runs in 60 games at 24.23. Her strike rate reads 132.53. This was Verma's maiden fifty in the format since her 52 against Australia in December last year.

Rodrigues closing in on 1,800 WT20I runs

Rodrigues missed out on a well-deserved fifty, having returned unbeaten on 47 off 29 balls (6 fours). She has now raced to 1,798 runs in 84 games at 29.96 (SR: 113.65). Ghosh played a fiery cameo, scoring a seven-ball 21*. All her three fours and a six came in the final over. She now owns 584 runs in 36 games at 27.80 (SR: 136.13).

