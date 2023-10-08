ICC World Cup, India vs Australia: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:43 am Oct 08, 2023

Australia have lost just one ODI at this venue (Source: X/@ICC)

India will kick-start their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against none other than their bitter rivals Australia. The two powerhouses of the game share a history of rivalry. Moreover, there are plenty of stalwarts across both teams, who can change the course of any match with their individual heroics. Here we present the pitch and weather report.

Here are the track conditions

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also called Chepauk on October 8 (2:00pm IST). Traditionally, spinners get help on this wicket but batters may score runs if they get their eye in. The track is likely to get eased out for batting as the match progresses. Hence, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl.

Will rain play any part?

Though there were heavy rains across parts of Chennai on Saturday, the weather forecast on the match day looks promising with only an eight percent chance of rain in the afternoon. As per Accuweather, it will be a sunny day with clear skies. The temperature would range between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 75%.

Here are the stadium stats

Chepauk has witnessed 34 ODIs to date, and teams batting first have won 17 matches while losing 16. The average first-innings score is 224. Meanwhile, the average second innings total is 205. In 2007, Asia XI registered the highest total of 337/7 batting first against Africa XI. In the 2011 WC, Kenya recorded the lowest total when they were folded for 69 against NZ.

A look at more feats at Chepauk Stadium

Saeed Anwar's 194 for Pakistan (1997) is the highest individual score at Chepauk. Ravi Rampaul's 5/51 in 2011 are the best bowling figures. The highest run-chase at this ground was recorded in 2019 when WI (291/2) chased down India's score of 287/8. Rahul Dravid and Vinod Kambli's 134-run stand against Pakistan in 1997 is the highest partnership by an Indian pair (for any wicket).

India and Australia's record at the iconic venue

India have played 14 ODIs at the iconic Chepauk Stadium and won seven matches. They lost six encounters, while one encounter was inconclusive. Notably, Australia beat India here by 21 runs earlier this year. The Aussies have won two of their three ODIs against India at this venue. Overall, Australia have five wins and a solitary defeat here in ODIs.

Here are the probable XIs

India probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Australia probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.