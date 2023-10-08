Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Formula 1 title: Key stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Formula 1 title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:30 am Oct 08, 202301:30 am

Max Verstappen clinched a third world Formula 1 title (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen clinched a third world Formula 1 title by finishing second in a chaotic and incident-packed sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. Three safety cars triggered by a series of accidents and collisions led to a dramatic spectacle at the Lusail circuit won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Verstappen fought back and made sure he went on to win big.

2/9

3rd successive F1 honor for Verstappen

Verstappen's result saw him mathematically put the drivers' championship out beyond the reach of team-mate and second-placed Sergio Perez, who retired in the sprint race. Verstappen has won for the third successive season after his breakthrough triumphs in 2021 and 2022. Verstappen has joined an exclusive group of drivers with three F1 crowns (Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna).

3/9

Records for Verstappen in Formula 1

Verstappen has sealed 92 career podiums, besides winning 48 Formula 1 races. Verstappen is still the youngest to start an F1 race aged 17 years and 166 days in 2015. Verstappen has made 179 consecutive race starts, equaling Jenson Button. Verstappen is fifth among most race wins in F1 history. His 15 race wins in 2022 are the best tally in a season.

4/9

10 successive race wins

Verstappen's 10 successive race wins in the F1 2023 season are the best in the history of the sport. He surpassed the previous record of nine wins clocked by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

5/9

More records for Verstappen

Verstappen is the youngest to win an F1 race aged 18 years and 228 days at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. In 8 successive seasons, Verstappen has clocked at least one Formula 1 race win. He has 29 pole positions a record shared with Juan Manuel Fangio. Lewis Hamilton has the most pole positions (104).

6/9

Do you know?

Verstappen, who has the joint-seventh highest fastest laps (28) is still the youngest to set the fastest lap. He clocked this record at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen's 18 podium finishes in 2021 are the best among drivers in F1 history.

7/9

How has 2023 fared for Verstappen?

Verstappen has 407 points in the F1 2023 season and leads Perez by a massive margin (223 points). Verstappen claimed 10 straight race wins before the Singapore GP, setting a new record. Notably, the Dutchman claimed a podium finish in each of the 14 races this season before the Singapore GP, including 12 race victories. He won the Japanese GP thereafter.

8/9

15 race wins so far in 2023

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He won the races in Australia, Azerbaijan, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy before Singapore. He extended his tally to 15 race wins at the Japanese GP.

9/9

Twitter Post