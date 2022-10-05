Lifestyle

Reddit helps man battling cancer with F1 tickets for fiancé

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

Reddit unites to help a Cancer patient get tickets for F1 race

The internet is not always fun and jokes. Sometimes, it's just a heartwarming platform that reminds us that the world isn't that bad. Recently, a man on Reddit expressed his desire to take his fiancé to the Formula 1 Race. And guess what? The users on the social media platform came to his rescue when they learned that he has cancer. Here's his story.

Couple goals "I wish to give her some huge and memorable weekend"

Matthew from Poland took to his Reddit to express his desire for buying Formula 1 Race tickets for his fiance. "My fiance is the biggest Formula fan I've ever met and she's dreaming about experiencing this whole thing IRL," he wrote. He also shared that she has signed pictures from F1 racers. "I wish to give her some huge and memorable weekend," wrote Matthew.

The emotional side "I've been diagnosed with very lethal brain cancer"

While expressing his wish, Matthew also wrote that he has been diagnosed with a lethal brain cancer called GMB. "Just part of me wants to give her something huge before my days are over," he wrote. "My condition and prognosis are getting worse - which she doesn't know because I don't want to ruin her mood for what would feel like forever," he added.

The 'value' of his story He asked for affordable tickets after losing income on health

"Can someone tell me approximately how expensive are GP tickets and which one in EU would be most affordable for someone who's lost a lot of income due to illness?" wrote Matthew in the same post. He also shared that he saw some websites with varying ticket prices and didn't know what all they included in the package deals.

Reddit to the rescue The post went viral and garnered tons of responses

After Matthew poured his heart out, his post got viral in a few hours and gathered tons of responses. His post has more than 500 upvotes and 90 comments. "Hey, I've a Bahrain main grandstand ticket for 3 days, it's all yours (yes, for free). Send me a PM and I'll arrange it for you," wrote Sanderbofficial on Reddit.

Quote Here's how 'Sanderbofficial' responded to Matthew's post on Reddit

"I bought the ticket, but sadly I cannot attend the race, I wanted to sell it to get my money back. But what is money if there's love. Edit: It's settled, we exchanged info and I emailed P1 travel so he can have the ticket."

"Posts like this make me re-evaluate what I need to be moaning about day to day. Best of wishes mate and it would be great to hear if you get tickets sorted," commented a Reddit user. "This is the first time I felt a need to buy and give gold just to somehow appreciate your generosity," responded another.