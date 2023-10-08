Jude Bellingham breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in La Liga: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Jude Bellingham breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in La Liga: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:38 am Oct 08, 202312:38 am

Bellingham has now scored 8 goals for Real in La Liga from 8 games this season (Photo credit: X/@BellinghamJude)

Jude Bellingham has continued to pile in on the records after scoring a brace on matchday nine of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Bellingham stood out once again as Real Madrid blanked Osasuna 4-0. Vinicius Junior and Joselu were the other scorers. Bellingham has now scored 8 goals for Real in La Liga from 8 games this season. He broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

2/4

Bellingham breaks and also equals Ronaldo's records

As mentioned, Bellingham has scored 8 goals after his first 8 La Liga games. As per Squawka, Ronaldo had scored 7 goals in the first 8 league games for Real back in 2009. Bellingham has 10 goals in all competitions this season. He has equaled the record held by Ronaldo, who scored 10 for Real in his first 10 games back in 2009.

3/4

10 goals involvement in La Liga this season

Bellingham has got to 10 goals involvement in 2023-24 La Liga. He has scored eight, besides making two assists. He is the first to clock this record in the 2023-24 season in Europe's top 5 leagues as a midfielder.

4/4

Real blank Osasuna 4-0

Real dominated the scenes versus Osasuna. Bellingham opened the scoring in the ninth minute, before doubling his side's lead in the second half. Vinicius and Joselu also scored in Real's 4-0 win, with the latter missing an 84th-minute penalty. Federico Valverde made two assists whereas Vinicius too clocked one. After nine matches, Real have 24 points and sit atop the La Liga 2023-24 standings.