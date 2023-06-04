Sports

Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 04, 2023, 01:48 am 2 min read

Former Chelsea talisman Hazard had a disastrous spell at Real (Source: Twitter/@hazardeden10)

Eden Hazard will be leaving Real Madrid after agreeing on a deal with the club to terminate his contract early. Hazard, who will be released on June 30, had a year left in his contract. Former Chelsea talisman Hazard had a disastrous spell at Real with injuries and wasn't in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. Here we decode Hazard's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Hazard was one of the best in business at Chelsea, winning a host of trophies and leaving a mark.

Real Madrid came calling for the Belgian in the summer of 2019. Hazard joined for £89m and the total payment could have risen if the bonuses were met.

In these four seasons, Hazard suffered injuries and confidence before warming his place on the bench.

76 appearances, seven goals, and eight assists for Hazard

Hazard managed just seven goals in his 76 appearances for Real Madrid across four seasons. In the 2019-20 season, he made 22 appearances, scoring once and making three assists. In 2020-21, he played 21 games, scoring three and making two assists. In 2021-22, Hazard made 23 appearances, scoring once and making two assists. In 2022-23, he clocked one assist in 10 games across competitions.

Hazard ends his Real Madrid journey with eight trophies

Hazard won a total of eight trophies in these four seasons with Real. He won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.