Devon Conway slams century on World Cup debut: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:56 pm Oct 05, 202307:56 pm

Devon Conway smashed his fifth ODI century

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has slammed his fifth century in ODI cricket. He reached the three-figure mark while chasing 283 against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Notably, this was Conway's maiden appearance in the ODI World Cup. He shared a century stand with Rachin Ravindra. Here are the key stats.

A solid knock from Conway

New Zealand lost Will Young as they attempted to chase a total of 283 in Ahmedabad. However, Conway and Ravindra made it up for the Black Caps as they closed in on the 200-run mark. The duo continued to rotate the strike throughout the innings. Conway reached his century off just 83 balls in the 27th over.