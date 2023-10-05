Asian Games 2023, Indian contingent breaks the 20-gold mark: Details

Asian Games 2023, Indian contingent breaks the 20-gold mark: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:26 pm Oct 05, 2023

As of October 5, India have bagged 86 medals, comprising 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze

The Indian contingent had another eventful day at the 2023 Asian Games. As of October 5, India have bagged 86 medals, comprising 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. On Wednesday, India crossed the 80-medal mark and today the athletes packed a punch. India's women's and men's compound archery teams won gold medals. India also won gold in the mixed doubles squash event.

Summary of medals winners on October 5

Archery women's team compound event (Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam): Gold Archery men's team compound event Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar): Gold Squash mixed doubles event (Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu): Gold Squash men's singles event (Sourav Ghosal): Silver Women's freestyle 53kg wrestling (Antim Panghal): Bronze

China lead the show at Asian Games 2023

As per the official Asian Games website, China lead the proceedings with 332 medals. China have won 178 gold, 99 silver, and 55 bronze. Japan are second with 157 medals (G44, S53, B60). South Korea followed suit with 157 medals (G33, S47, B77).

India enjoy their best-ever Asian Games campaign

For the first time in Asian Games history, India have gone past 80 medals in a campaign. For the first time, India have bagged 20-plus gold medals in a campaign. Before this India's best campaign was at the 2018 Games where the nation managed 70 medals, including 16 gold. Overall at the Asian Games, India have secured 757 medals to date.

India will look to end on a high

India could well go past 90 medals at the 2023 Asian Games. India would be gunning for gold in men's cricket, men's hockey, badminton and kabaddi events.