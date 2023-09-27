Asian Games, mixed doubles table tennis: Sathiyan-Manika advance to R16

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Asian Games, mixed doubles table tennis: Sathiyan-Manika advance to R16

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:32 pm Sep 27, 202307:32 pm

Sathiyan and Manika advanced to the round of 16 (Photo credit: X/@manikabatra_tt)

Indian mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have progressed to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Asian Games. They defeated Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut and Napat Thanmathikom. The Indian duo came from behind as they won consecutive three games after losing the first one. Apart from the first game, it was a pretty one-sided affair for the Indians. Here's more.

2/6

A formidable win for Sathiyan and Manika

The Indians lost the first game despite giving a tough fight. However, they came back strong to bag the second game. The third and fourth games were very comfortable for the Indians. Eventually, they won the match 10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8. Both paddlers missed out on their team events and will be looking to make the most of the mixed doubles.

3/6

Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai also reach R16

Along with Sathiyan and Manika, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai have also qualified for the Round of 16. The Indian pair was comfortable as they won in straight games against their opponents Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak from Macau to progress to the next round. Sreeja and Harmeet won the clash 12-10, 11-7, 11-7.

4/6

India won the mixed doubles bronze in 2018 Asian Games

India won two bronze medals in table tennis in the 2018 Asian Games. One of the two medals came in the mixed doubles where Sharath Kamal and Manika played superbly. Manika, who has paired up with Sathiyan this time will look to repeat the feat.

5/6

India suffered tough blows in men's and women's team event

Indian men's and women's teams suffered brutal defeats at the 2023 Asian Games. The men's team suffered a 3-0 defeat against a second-string South Korean side in the quarter-finals. While the women's team bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals after a 3-2 defeat against Thailand. Notably, the Indian men's table tennis team clinched the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

6/6

Manav and Manush start strong in men's doubles

Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah started their men's doubles campaign at the 2023 Asian Games brilliantly with a hard-fought win over Thailand's Sitisak Nuchchart and Napat Thanmathikom to reach the round of 32. The Indian duo won 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10.