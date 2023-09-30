Decoding Australia's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi

Australia have won five ODI World Cup titles (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 with India being the hosts. Australia will be heading into the global tournament as one of the favorites to win the tournament. They have won five ODI World Cup titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). Here we decode their best XI for the mega event.

Warner to open alongside Marsh

As the injured Travis Head is at least expected to miss the first half of the competition, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will form the opening pair. The two dashers have been in remarkable form lately. Warner, in fact, returned with fifties in his last three outings. Marsh focuses more on playing attacking cricket as his ODI strike rate in 2023 reads 121.57.

Smith, Laubuschagne next in the order

Steve Smith will bat at number three as he has been one of Australia's most consistent ODI batters in recent years. The number-four spot would be taken by Marnus Labuschagne, who is a late addition to the squad following a series of impressive knocks. As both these batters can tackle spin well, the opposition captains can have a hard time in the middle overs.

Maxwell, Stoinis are the all-rounders

Hard-hitting all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are next in the line-up. Both these dashers can cause some serious damage in the end overs. They also have a knack of taking wickets in crucial times. Maxwell, with his off-spin, took a four-wicket haul versus India in the recent Rajkot ODI. Cameron Green would warm the benches at least for the initial games.

Alex Carey to keep the wickets

The wicket-keeper's spot is likely to be taken by Alex Carey, who was instrumental in powering Australia to the semi-final in the 2019 WC. He has also played some fine knocks lately. However, the southpaw should not be complacent as his back-up Josh Inglis has also pushed his case with some fiery knocks recently. The latter, however, will have to wait for his chances.

A settled bowling attack

Ashton Agar's injury means Adam Zampa is the only specialist spinner in the squad. The leg-spinner has been a vital part of Australia's white-ball teams in recent years. The pace trio comprising skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc will complete the attack. Notably, Zampa, Hazlewood, and Starc feature in the current top-10 ICC ODI rankings for bowlers.

Australia's best XI for WC

Australia's best XI for WC: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.