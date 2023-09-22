Pakistan announce squad for 2023 World Cup, Hasan Ali included

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

Hasan Ali last played an ODI in June last year (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. Pacer Hasan Ali returns to the ODI side after over a year as the injured Naseem Shah made way for him. Contrary to the reports, Shadab Khan has retained his place as the vice-captain. Babar Azam will lead the troop. Here are further details.

Naseem out with a shoulder injury

Naseem walked off the pitch in the middle of the 46th over in Pakistan's Super Fours clash against India in the 2023 Asia Cup. He had suffered a blow just below his bowling shoulder. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer might stay away from action for the rest of the year. Naseem's absence in the upcoming World Cup will be a massive blow for Pakistan.

Pakistan squad for World Cup

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Hasan Ali selected ahead of Zaman Khan

Hasan, who was once the top-ranked ODI bowler, was dropped from the format last year following a string of poor performances. He, however, has been included ahead of youngster Zaman Khan, who made his ODI debut in the Asia Cup. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr are the other specialist pacers in the team.

Same top-three from the 2019 WC

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar formed Pakistan's top-three in the 2019 WC and that would be the case in the 2023 event as well. Abdullah Shafique is the back-up opener. Mohammad Rizwan is the lone specialist keeper in the squad. Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha are the designated finishers. Besides Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz is the all-rounder while Faheem Ashraf has been dropped.

