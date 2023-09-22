Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Dream11

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 11:29 am 3 min read

The series opener got washed out (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh will host New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday (September 23). As the opener got washed out due to rain, the series has virtually become a two-match affair. Notably, this series is the last assignment for both teams before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next month. Here is the preview of the second match.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the 2nd ODI. The track here is known to produce low-scoring encounters in the format. The series opener also took place here as batters had a hard time on the slow surface. The match, starting at 1:30 PM IST, won't be telecast in India, while the live-streaming is available on the FanCode website and app.

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have just 10 wins in 39 ODIs against the Kiwis. 28 encounters have landed in NZ's favor (NR: 1). The Tigers boast two ODI series victories over NZ, both at home (2010 and 2013). Coming to Bangladesh's overall home record against NZ, they have eight wins and five defeats in this regard. In 2021, NZ whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in a home ODI series.

Bangladesh, NZ rest key players

Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Will Young are the only players from the Bangladesh series who are a part of NZ's provisional 15-member World Cup squad. Like NZ, the hosts have also rested their marquee players Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taskin Ahmed among others. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah have returned to the side.

A look at the Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (C), Trent Boult.

Here are the key stats

In 12 ODIs in 2023, Will Young has raced to 508 runs at 46.18. With 8,313 runs, Tamim is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in ODI cricket. 16 of Mahmudullah's 27 ODI fifties have been recorded at home. Boult took eight wickets in just two games in the recently-concluded England ODI series. Ravindra scored 93 runs and snared seven wickets across four games in that series.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das (C), Tamim Iqbal, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rachin Ravindra (VC), Mahidy Hasan, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Henry Nicholls (VC), Will Young, Mahmudullah, Rachin Ravindra, Mahidy Hasan, Trent Boult (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Ish Sodhi.

