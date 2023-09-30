Decoding South Africa's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi

The Proteas will aim to get rid of their 'chokers' tag (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be underway on October 5 in India, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the opener. South Africa will play their first match two days later against Sri Lanka in Delhi. The Proteas will aim to get rid of their 'chokers' tag this time. Here we decode their best XI for the mega event.

De Kock, Bavuma to open the innings

Playing his last ODI tournament, Quinton de Kock will want to finish off in style. The southpaw, who averages 44.75 in the format, relishes playing on Indian tracks. He will also double up as the wicket-keeper. Skipper Temba Bavuma will partner de Kock at the top. Bavuma averages 79.62 in ODIs this year as his strike rate is over 104.

A solid middle-order

Dashers Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen are next in the line-up. All these three batters have been among the runs lately. Van der Dussen's average of 56.78 is the sixth-highest in ODI history. Klaasen shattered a flurry of records with a historic 174-run knock against Australia earlier this month. Markram also slammed a hundred in that series.

Miller and Jansen in the finisher's role

One of the most dangerous batters going around, David Miller would be required to ace the finisher's role. He owns a strike rate of 103.34. He has been a part of SA's last two ODI WC campaigns. Young Marco Jansen would be the lone all-rounder in the XI. The left-arm pacer can take wickets across different phases besides playing blinders lower down the order.

Here is the bowling attack

With the tournament taking place in India, South Africa will go with two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. The former can also contribute in the batting department. Speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will complete the XI. As the injured Anrich Nortje has been ruled out, injuries to any of these two pacers can put SA in a spot of bother.

South Africa's best XI for WC

South Africa's best XI for WC: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.