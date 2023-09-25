IND vs AUS: Sean Abbott hammers his maiden ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 08:52 am 2 min read

Sean Abbott slammed his maiden ODI half-century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott played a fine hand against India in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indote. He slammed a quick-fire fifty against the hosts, which was also his maiden half-century in ODI cricket Despite his valiant 36-ball 54, Australia lost the match by 99 runs (DLS method) as they folded for 217. Here we decode his stats.

A late blitzkrieg from Abbott

Abbott proved his credentials with the bat late in the game as his maiden fifty saved Australia from some humiliation and shortened the margin of defeat which could have been huge. He reached the landmark in only 29 deliveries as his knock was studded with five sixes and four boundaries. Abbott stitched a 77-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood (23) for the ninth wicket.

A look at his ODI numbers

With this knock, Abbott has surpassed 200 runs in ODI cricket. He currently owns 228 runs in 17 ODIs at an average of 17.53. He owns a strike rate of 107.54 and can be handy down the order. With the ball, he has claimed 20 wickets in 17 matches at 36.85. He has amassed seven wickets in six ODIs against India at 47.85.

How did the match pan out?

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav further added to Australia's misery with quick-fire fifties. Their efforts helped India finish at 399/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets. Chasing the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the visitors were folded for 217. Abbott scored a fighting fifty

