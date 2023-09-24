Ravichandran Ashwin becomes India's most successful bowler against Australia: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 11:36 pm 3 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figure sof 3/41 against Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India against Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh. The experienced off-spinner finished with excellent figures of 3/41 from his seven overs as India registered a 99-run win (DLS method) to seal the three-match ODI series. He also became India's most successful bowler against Australia across all formats. Here's more.

Ashwin became India's most successful bowler against Australia (all formats)

As mentioned, the veteran spinner became the most successful Indian bowler against Australia across all the formats with his second wicket on the night. Ashwin with 144 wickets in 48 international matches overtook Anil Kumble (142), who held the previous record. He averages 30.34 against the Aussies and has collected seven fifers and a solitary 10-wicket match haul.

Ashwin overtook Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI wickets

Ashwin has now amassed 155 wickets in 115 ODIs at an average of 33.20. He has now leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his ODI career with 154 wickets. He is the joint 12th-highest wicket-taker for India in this format (tied with Ashish Nehra). Against Australia, he has scalped 20 wickets in 17 matches. Notably, this was his best ODI figures against the Aussies.

India's most successful bowler against Australia in Tests

Ashwin became India's most successful bowler against Australia in the longest format of the game during the Border Gavaskar trophy earlier this year. He has claimed 114 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 28.36. He surpassed Anil Kumble's tally of 111 Test wickets against the Aussies. Overall, Stuart Broad has claimed the most wickets (153) against them in Tests.

Ashwin's T20I numbers against Australia

Surprisingly, Ashwin has done well against Australia in the shortest format as well. He is India's second most successful bowler in T20Is against Australia with 10 wickets from nine matches at 26.30. He is only behind Jasprit Bumrah, who has scalped 16 wickets against Australia in 13 T20Is. Overall, Ashwin has claimed 72 wickets in 65 T20Is and is India's fifth-highest wicket-taker.

A magical spell from Ashwin

Ashwin made things difficult for the Australian batters as there was more turn on the offer for the off-spinner. He cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne with a quicker one through the air in the 13th over. Ashwin returned to remove David Warner, who was adjudged LBW while batting right-handed. Four balls later, he traps Josh Inglis right in front of the stumps.

How did the match pan out?

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav further added to Australia's misery with quick-fire fifties. Their efforts helped India finish at 399/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets. Chasing the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the visitors were folded for 217.

