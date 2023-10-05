World Cup: NZ's Rachin Ravindra slams his maiden ODI century

World Cup: NZ's Rachin Ravindra slams his maiden ODI century

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. He reached the three-figure mark while chasing 283 against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This was Ravindra's maiden appearance in the ODI World Cup. He shared a century stand with Devon Conway. Here are the key stats.

An incredible ton on World Cup ton

New Zealand lost Will Young as they attempted to chase 283 in Ahmedabad. However, Ravindra joined forces with Conway and took the Black Caps past 200 in a crucial run-chase. The former played scintillating strokes all around the ground. Ravindra, who has been promoted to the top order, reached his century off just 82 balls in the 31st over.

Ravindra has made headlines with his batting

Ravindra made his ODI debut earlier this year against Sri Lanka in Auckland. The batting all-rounder initially burst onto international cricket with his slow left-arm orthodox bowling. However, Ravindra has grabbed the eyeballs due to his batting of late. He now has over 280 runs from nine ODI innings at an average of more than 35. The tally includes two 50+ scores.