World Cup: Pathirana, Rajitha, Jansen register this unwanted bowling record

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:39 am Oct 08, 202310:39 am

Over 700 runs were scored in the game (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs on Saturday to kick-start their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Bowlers had a hard time in the duel with over 700 runs being scored across both innings. An interesting record was also scripted as for the first time in ODIs, three bowlers conceded 90 or more runs in a match. Here is more.

A tough outing for the bowlers

SL's Matheesha Pathirana had the worst day at the office as he recorded 1/95 in 10 overs. His fellow pacer Kasun Rajitha returned with 1/90 in 10 overs. SA's Marco Jansen joined the unwanted list in the second innings, claiming 2/92 in 10 overs. As per Statistician Bharath Seervi, no other ODI match has seen as many or more bowlers conceding 90-plus runs.

Third SA bowler to concede 90-plus runs

Jansen became the third SA bowler after Dale Steyn (2/96) and Wayne Parnell (2/95) to concede 90-plus runs in an ODI. Rajitha and Pathirana are now among the eight SL bowlers to concede 90 or more in an ODI. They have joined Sanath Jayasuriya (3/94), Muttiah Muralitharan (0/99), Suranga Lakmal (0/93), Nuwan Pradeep (0/106), Ashantha de Mel (1/97), and Lasith Malinga (3/93 and 1/96).

Summary of the match

SA posted a record-breaking 428/5, riding on three centurions. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram slammed respective tons. In response, SL folded for 326. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka's fifties weren't enough. Gerald Coetzee was the only bowler to take more than two wickets in the duel as he recorded 3/68 in nine overs.

South Africa record the highest ODI World Cup score

SA have posted the highest ODI World Cup score, surpassing Australia's 417/6 in 50 overs versus Afghanistan in 2015. South Africa are the only team with three 400-plus scores in World Cup history. India are the only other side with a 400-plus score in the competition. Meanwhile, South Africa have now posted eight scores of 400-plus in ODI cricket, the most by any team.

Highest aggregate in a WC match

A total of 754 runs were scored across both camps. This is now the highest match aggregate in ODI World Cups. The Australia vs Bangladesh match in 2019 was the only other WC game that saw 700-plus runs being scored (714). Meanwhile, the SA-SL match now stands sixth in the list of the highest match aggregates in ODIs.

Markram smashes the fastest ODI World Cup ton

Markram broke the record for the fastest ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Markram's 49-ball effort broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011. Glenn Maxwell (51-ball ton versus SL, 2015) follows suit with Ab de Villiers (52 balls vs WI, Sydney 2015) ranked 4th.

Do you know?

This is the first instance of three players scoring 100s for a team in a World Cup inning. Also, it's the fourth instance of three players scoring centuries in an ODI inning for a team.