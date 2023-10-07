Aiden Markram smashes the fastest ODI World Cup ton: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha Oct 07, 2023

South Africa batter Aiden Markram broke the record for the fastest ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup

South Africa batter Aiden Markram broke the record for the fastest ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Markram came in versus Sri Lanka in Delhi after the stage was set perfectly by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. He looked busy and aggressive from the start and smashed a 49-ball ton, helping SA post a record score of 428/5.

Markram plays a gem of a knock

Markram came in the 31st over and looked right on the money. In the 34th over, he spanked Dilshan Madushanka for three fours. He got to his fifty from 33 balls in the 42nd over. Markram's onslaught took centerstage after his 50. He got to his ton in the next 19 balls with a six. He struck at 196.30 (4s: 14, 6s: 3).

Fastest ton in World Cup history

Markram's 49-ball effort broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011. Glenn Maxwell (51-ball ton versus SL, 2015) follows suit with Ab de Villiers (52 balls vs WI, Sydney 2015) ranked 4th.

3rd century for Markram, maiden on Asian soil

In 56 matches, Markram has raced to 1,771 runs at 36.89. He has three tons and seven fifties. In 10 games versus SL, Markram owns 344 runs at 43.00. It was his maiden ODI century versus SL. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 ODIs on Asian soil, Markram has raced to 336 runs at 33.60. It was his maiden ton in Asia.

South Africa ride on three centurions to post 428/5

SA rode on three centurions to post 428/5. SA have now posted the highest World Cup total. De Kock perished right after scoring 100. He consumed 84 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. Dussen perished for 108. He slammed 13 fours and 2 sixes. This is the first instance of three players scoring 100s for a team in a World Cup inning.

