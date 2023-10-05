ICC World Cup 2023: England post 282/9 versus New Zealand

Defending champions England posted a score of 282/9 versus New Zealand in match number one of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Defending champions England posted a score of 282/9 versus New Zealand in match number one of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England were off to a decent start before losing their way to 118/4. Joe Root and Jos Buttler added 70 runs for the fifth wicket. NZ responded and tied England below 290.

Malan and Bairstow fall after expansive shots

An in-form Dawid Malan was dismissed for 14 from 24 balls by Matt Henry. Malan struggled against Henry at the start and paid the price when he tried to drive on the up against a fuller delivery outside off. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow (33) looked good and his aggression came into play. However, looking to go inside out saw Bairstow throw his wicket away.

Brook plays a cameo and falters after being too aggressive

Harry Brook showed what he can do. He hit four fours and a six in a 25-run knock from just 16 balls. Brook looked in his element before trying to attack Rachin Ravindra and paid the price.

A quality stand on offer between Root and Buttler

England were in a spot of bother before Root and Buttler steadied the ship. Root was at his best and rotated the strike well. Buttler looked ominous and scored a fine 43-run knock from 42 balls. Henry broke the partnership in the 34th over. Root was looking well set for a century before falling prey to part-timer Glenn Phillips for 77 from 86 balls.

Root hits his 37th fifty, clocks these records

Root became the first Englishman to score 1,000-plus ODI runs versus New Zealand. He needed 29 to get to the mark. Root owns 1,048 runs versus NZ and struck his sixth fifty (100s: 3). Meanwhile, Root also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs on Asian soil. He has 1,030 runs at 57.22. Overall, he has raced to 6,323 runs in ODIs at 49.01 (50s: 37).

NZ skipper Latham deserves praise

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham deserves praise for handling his bowlers well. Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with a three-fer on offer. Trent Boult did a reasonable job (1/48). Mitchell Santner was terrific and kept things tight (2/37).

