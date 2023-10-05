Saurav Ghosal wins his fifth singles Asian Games medal: Details

Saurav Ghosal wins his fifth singles Asian Games medal: Details

By Rajdeep Saha

Veteran Indian men's squash player Saurav Ghosal has clinched the silver medal in the singles category at the Asian Games 2023 (Photo credit: X/@Sports_India123)

Veteran Indian men's squash player Saurav Ghosal has clinched the silver medal in the singles category at the Asian Games 2023. Ghosal went down 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Malaysia's Eain Yow NG in the final. 37-year-old Ghosal has claimed his ninth Asian Games medal, including five in the singles category. On Thursday, Ghosal wasn't allowed much space after Yow made a comeback.

Asian Games medals won by Ghosal

Ghosal bagged his second medal in the ongoing edition in China. Earlier, he won the gold medal in the team event. His medals in the singles category have come in 2023 Hangzhou (silver), 2018 Jakarta (bronze), 2014 Incheon (silver), 2010 Guangzhou (bronze), and 2006 Doha (bronze). He won the gold medal in the team event (2014) and the bronze in 2010 and 2018 respectively.

A look at Ghosal's accolades

Besides his nine medals at the Asian Games, Ghosal won the gold in the 2019 Asian Individual Championships in Kuala Lumpur. He has also bagged three medals at the Commonwealth Games (bronze in 2022, singles and bronze in 2022 mixed doubles, and silver in 2018 mixed doubles). He has also won three medals at the World Doubles Championships, including gold in mixed doubles (2022).

Ghosal bagged India's first-ever singles CWG medal in squash

Ghosal bagged India's first-ever singles Commonwealth Games medal in squash in 2022, Birmingham. He defeated defending champion James Willstrop of England 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4). Ghosal won silver in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 CWG. Earlier, Ghosal faced world number two Paul Coll in the semi-final, who handed him a 3-0 defeat (11-9, 11-4, 11-1).

Ghosal hails from Kolkata

Ghosal, who was born on August 10, 1986, hails from Kolkata, West Bengal. He studied at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy in Kolkata. Ghosal moved to ICL squash academy in Chennai after completing his higher studies. Major (Rtd) Maniam and Cyrus Poncha mentored him there. Ghosal presently resides in Leeds and trains with Malcolm Willstrop at Pontefract Squash Club in West Yorkshire.