Joe Root scripts history against New Zealand in ODIs: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:27 pm Oct 05, 202303:27 pm

Root reached the milestone during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran England batter Joe Root has scripted history by becoming the first England player to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs against New Zealand. He reached the milestone during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener in Ahmedabad. Root entered the game, requiring just 29 runs to get the mark. He has truly enjoyed tackling the Kiwis in the 50-over format. Here are his stats.

1,000 runs against the Kiwis

Standing in his 26th ODI against NZ, Root averages 46-plus against the opposition. His tally includes three tons and five fifties with 106* being his highest score. Allan Lamb (921) and David Gower (874) are the only other England batters with 800-plus ODI runs against the Kiwis. Among active England players, Jos Buttler (738) trails Root.

Root now owns 1,000-plus runs against two oppositions

Notably, Sri Lanka are the only other team against whom Root has clobbered 1,000-plus ODI runs. He has mustered 1,175 runs across 28 ODIs against SL at a tremendous average of 65.27. Meanwhile, West Indies are the only team against whom the England batter has smoked more ODI centuries (4). Besides Australia and Scotland, Root has a 40-plus ODI average against all oppositions.

Second-highest run-getter for England in ODIs

With 6,270-plus runs in 163 games at a 48-plus average, Root is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs. He is only behind his former skipper Eoin Morgan (6,957) in this regard. Root's tally of 16 ODI tons is the most for an England international. His tally also includes 36 fifties. The 32-year-old's highest score in the format reads 133*.