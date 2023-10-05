Decoding the top opening spells in World Cup history



By Gaurav Tripathi

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway as 10 teams are in contention to taste the glory in India. As a majority of the tracks are expected to be batting-friendly, the bowlers can endure a hard time. The key for the fielding team would be taking wickets with the new ball. Here we revisit the top-five WC spells in powerplay.

Trent Boult's thunderstorm in Wellington

It was the 2015 WC quarter-final match between New Zealand and West Indies in Wellington. Trent Boult was at his best as he claimed four wickets in the powerplay, reducing WC to 4/80. He finished the game with 4/44 in 10 overs as NZ won by 143 runs. In the very same game, Martin Guptill recorded the second-highest-individual ODI score (237*).

Matt Henry demolishes India's formidable top-order

Chasing a paltry-looking 240 in the 2019 WC semi-final against NZ, India were off to a disastrous start as Matt Henry made the new ball talk. He dismissed both openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for one run apiece before getting the better of Dinesh Karthik (6) in the 10th over. His 3/37 in 10 overs powered NZ to a famous 18-run triumph.

Robin Peterson runs through England

While fast bowlers generally operate in the powerplay overs, it was Robin Peterson's left-arm spin that tormented England in the 2011 WC game in Chennai. The South African made optimum utilization of the spin-friendly conditions and claimed three wickets inside the first powerplay. Though his 3/22 in eight overs restricted England to 171/10, SA lost that duel by six runs.

Mitchell Starc's jaw-dropping spell

NZ and Australia played out a dramatic low-scoring thriller in 2015 in Auckland. Chasing 152, the Kiwis had a hard time as Mitchell Starc was at his lethal best. The left-arm speed merchant breathed fire with the new ball and claimed three wickets in the powerplay. He finished with a career-best 6/28 in nine overs though NZ won by one wicket.

Jerome Taylor's ride with the new ball

It was the 2015 WC game between WI and Pakistan in Christchurch. On a track where WI compiled 310/6 while batting first, Pakistan never got going. Jerome Taylor was a menace with the new ball that day as he dismissed three batters for ducks in his first two overs. He eventually finished with 3/15 in seven overs as WI won by 150 runs.