Decoding the best match-winning knocks in ICC World Cup finals

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the best match-winning knocks in ICC World Cup finals

By Rajdeep Saha 03:03 pm Oct 05, 202303:03 pm

Dhoni played a solid knock for India in 2011 World Cup final versus Sri Lanka (Photo credit: icccricket.com)

Over the years, the ICC Cricket World Cup has witnessed several match-winning knocks that took the fraternity by storm. Moreover, when a batter goes big for his side in finals under pressure, the achievement becomes majestic. The 2023 edition of the World Cup has kicked off on October 5 and one would expect several solid performances with the bat in crunch encounters. Here's more.

2/6

2019 World Cup final: Stokes scores a majestic 84

In what was one of the best World Cup finals ever, England's Ben Stokes turned out to be the hero. New Zealand managed 241/8 in 50 overs. Chasing 242, England were struggling before Stokes hung on and scored a sensational 84*. England went on to tie the match (241/10). His 98-ball knock was laced with five fours and two sixes.

3/6

2011 WC final: Dhoni's match-winning 91 will be remembered forever

Sri Lanka scored 274/6 in the 2011 World Cup final, riding on Mahela Jayawardene's 103*. In response, India were 114/3 before MS Dhoni joined Gautam Gambhir. A century-plus stand was added thereafter. Dhoni continued with his magic and smashed a six to win the match for India. His 79-ball 91* consisted of eight fours and two sixes. It was a captain's knock from MSD.

4/6

Ponting floors India in 2003 World Cup final

Australia went on to punish a mediocre Indian bowling unit in the final of the 2003 World Cup. Ricky Ponting was at his absolute best and hammered an unbeaten 140. He slammed four fours and five sixes. He shared an unbeaten 234-run stand alongside Damien Martyn (88*) as Australia posted 359/2. Chasing 360, India faltered with the bat and were folded for 234.

5/6

Aravinda de Silva hands Sri Lanka the crown in 1996

Australia were bamboozled by Aravinda de Silva's spin (3/49) in the final of the 1996 World Cup. Australia managed 241/7 as De Silva was key, claiming two massive wickets and breaking a solid stand. He wasn't done there. With the bat, the senior figure was part of two massive stands after SL were in trouble. His 107* helped SL win by seven wickets (245/3).

6/6

Viv Richards stole the show for WI in 1979

Sir Viv Richards was at the thick of things in the final of the 1979 World Cup between holders West Indies and England. Richards smashed a sublime 138* from 157 balls. He hit 11 fours and three sixes. He shared a 139-run st His effort helped WI post 286/9 in 60 overs. WI then defended their total, beating England by 92 runs.