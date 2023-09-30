Virat-Anushka reportedly expecting 2nd baby: Exploring their love story

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:15 pm Sep 30, 202304:15 pm

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 in Tuscany

He is a cricket legend, and she is a Bollywood beauty. Together, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make one of India's most powerful and loved couples. Married for nearly six years now, the couple is now expecting their second child, claimed a Hindustan Times report. While the two are yet to confirm the report, we take a look back at their love story.

Met first for advertisement shoot

Kohli and Sharma reportedly first met in 2013 on the sets of a TV advertisement that featured them together. Though it wasn't love at first sight, the duo stayed in touch after the shoot, per The Times of India. Later, they caught everyone's attention when Kohli arrived ato Sharma's Mumbai residence after returning from the Indian cricket team's tour to South Africa in 2014.

When they made their first public appearance

Kohli and Sharma never shied away from accepting their love for one another. In November 2014, the two were seen together attending one of the football matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) in Pune. The same year, Sharma had also reportedly said they were not willing to hide anything and that "they are just two normal people in a relationship"

Their break-up rumors

After two years of dating, in 2016, reports made rounds that Kohli and Sharma allegedly broke up. Reports also claimed the duo had unfollowed each other on social media. Their public appearances had also gone down. However, later, they reportedly reconciled and sorted out their issues and were once again seen together, making Virushka (Virat-Anushka) fans happy. What followed next were their PDA moments.

Traditional wedding in Tuscany amid tight security

Their wedding is one of the most talked-about in the worlds of Bollywood and cricket. They had an intimate destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. Away from the media eye, their wedding ceremonies were held in the presence of family and close friends. Following their marriage, they hosted two receptions in India: one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

Becoming parents

Three years after their marriage, Kohli and Sharma welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika. She was born on January 11, 2021. Moreover, since the birth of Vamika, the couple has maintained a strict privacy policy with the paparazzi, requesting them not to click pictures of their daughter. To note, the duo hasn't officially revealed their daughter's face to the public so far.