3rd ODI: Henry Nicholls registers his 14th ODI half-century

Sports

3rd ODI: Henry Nicholls registers his 14th ODI half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 26, 2023 | 10:31 pm 2 min read

Henry Nicholls hammered his third ODI fifty against Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls steered them to victory against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The southpaw registered his 14th ODI half-century and third against Bangladesh. He joined forces with Will Young to help the Kiwis chase down the target in 34.5 overs and win by seven wickets to wrap up the series. Here are the stats.

A sensible knock from Nicholls

Nicholls came to the crease when NZ had lost two quick wickets in the form of Finn Allen and Dean Foxcroft. He soaked up the pressure and batted with patience. He stitched an 81-run stand with Young, which made the run chase easy for the visitors. His 86-ball 50* was studded with four boundaries and a maximum. He steered NZ to victory.

Nicholls closing in on 2,000 ODI runs

The experienced southpaw has amassed 1,960 runs from 72 ODIs at an average of 35.63. Besides 14 fifties, Nicholls has also smashed a solitary hundred in this format. His highest score of 124* came against Sri Lanka. Against Bangladesh, he has compiled 354 runs in nine ODIs at an impressive average of 50.57. Nicholls has slammed three ODI fifties against them.

Player of the Series award for most runs

Nicholls won the Player of the Series award as he batted brilliantly in tough conditions in this series. His scores in the series read 44, 49, and 50 (143 runs at 71.50). Young finished second, with 128 runs.

Summary of the match

Batting first, Bangladesh lost their openers early. Najmul Shanto tried providing some stability, but the likes of Adam Milne, Trent Boult, and Cole McConchie ran through their batting order. Due to Shanto's fight, Bangladesh reached 171. In reply, Young consolidated the innings, and despite two quick wickets, he added 81 runs with Nicholls. The latter steered NZ home alongside Tom Blundell.

Share this timeline