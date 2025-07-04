Jannik Sinner reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025: Key stats

Men's singles world number 1 in tennis, Jannik Sinner , has reached the 3rd round of the Wimbledon 2025 season, Sinner overcame Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets on Centre Court. He won the contest 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. This was another clinical performance from Sinner, who had earlier overcome Luca Nardi in the 1st round. Sinner will face Pedro Martinez in the 3rd round. Here's more.

Information A look at the match stats Big-serving Sinner doled out 12 aces with Vukic managing three. Notably, Vukic committed two double faults with Sinner committing none. Sinner had a 69% win on the 1st serve and 79% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/9 break points.

Numbers 76-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to a 15-3 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 76-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 15-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.