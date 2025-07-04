Jannik Sinner reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025: Key stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number 1 in tennis, Jannik Sinner, has reached the 3rd round of the Wimbledon 2025 season, Sinner overcame Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets on Centre Court. He won the contest 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. This was another clinical performance from Sinner, who had earlier overcome Luca Nardi in the 1st round. Sinner will face Pedro Martinez in the 3rd round. Here's more.
Information
A look at the match stats
Big-serving Sinner doled out 12 aces with Vukic managing three. Notably, Vukic committed two double faults with Sinner committing none. Sinner had a 69% win on the 1st serve and 79% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/9 break points.
Numbers
76-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to a 15-3 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 76-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 15-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.
Records
Unique records made by Sinner
As per Opta, among top seeds at the event, Sinner (12 games) has conceded the fewest games over the opening two rounds of the men's singles at Wimbledon since Roger Federer (nine games) in 2004. Since the rankings were first published in 1973, Sinner (91.0%, 61-6) only trails Bjorn Borg (91.9%) for winning percentage while holding the ATP No. 1 Ranking.