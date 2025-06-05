French Open 2025: Coco Gauff reaches her third major final
What's the story
American star Coco Gauff reached the 2025 French Open final after beating French wildcard Lois Boisson.
Gauff claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win in the women's singles semi-finals at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Boisson bowed out after upsetting Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva in her first-ever Grand Slam main draw.
Meanwhile, Gauff has reached her third Grand Slam final.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Gauff won a total of 57 points and 12 winners throughout the match. She won eight of her 13 net points.
The American had a win percentage of 62 and 70 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her seven break points.
Boisson (33) recorded more unforced errors than Gauff (15). The latter registered two double-faults.
Wins
Gauff's record at French Open
Gauff now has a win-loss record of 26-5 at the French Open. She is eyeing her maiden title at this Slam.
According to Opta, Gauff had become the youngest American in the Open Era to win 25-plus women's singles matches at Roland Garros.
Martina Hingis (19 years and 241 days) holds the overall record. She is a two-time French Open runner-up.
Information
Multiple finals at Roland Garros
As per Opta, Gauff is the fourth woman competing for USA to reach multiple singles finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era. She has joined Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Serena Williams on this list.
Information
Gauff set to face Sabalenka
Gauff will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 French Open final. The latter earlier knocked out defending champion Iga Swiatek in three sets. Notably, the head-to-head record between Gauff and Sabalenka is tied at 5-5.
Journey
Boisson's historic journey comes to an end
As mentioned, Boisson, ranked 361st, featured in her first-ever Grand Slam main draw.
After beating Andreeva, she became the first wildcard in the Open Era to reach the women's singles semi-finals at the French Open.
At 22 years and 9 days, Boisson also became the youngest French semi-finalist (women's singles) at Grand Slams since Amelie Mauresmo (1999 Wimbledon).