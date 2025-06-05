French Open: Can Jannik Sinner overcome Novak Djokovic in semi-final?
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner will take on Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic in the 2025 French Open men's singles semi-finals.
The penultimate clash will be played at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Sinner has been in great form, winning all his matches without dropping a set so far. He has a 17-1 record this year.
However, Djokovic's endurance can't be discounted. He came back from a set down against Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final.
Recent encounters
Head-to-head record tied at 4-4
Sinner has been on a three-match winning streak against Djokovic, with their last encounter being the 2024 Shanghai Masters final. The former won that match in straight sets.
Notably, the ATP head-to-head record between the two players is tied at 4-4.
While Djokovic won the first three encounters, Sinner bounced back at the 2023 ATP Finals. However, Djokovic won that tournament, beating Sinner in the final.
Information
Djokovic leads at Grand Slams
The two players have met thrice at Grand Slams, with Djokovic leading 2-1. He won back-to-back encounters against Sinner at Wimbledon, in 2022 and 2023. Last year, Sinner broke Djokovic's 28-match winning streak at the Australian Open, winning the semi-final.
Information
Have they clashed on clay before?
It is worth noting that Djokovic and Sinner have clashed only once on the clay court. The former won at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters (Round of 32) in straight sets - 6-4, 6-2.
French Open
What about French Open?
Earlier this month, Djokovic claimed his 100th singles match-win at Roland Garros. He became the second man with this feat, joining Rafael Nadal.
Notably, Djokovic has won the French Open thrice (2016, 2021, and 2023) in 20 attempts. He is the only player to defeat Nadal twice at Roland Garros.
Meanwhile, Sinner is eyeing his maiden French Open honor. He reached the semi-final in 2024.
Records
Djokovic eyes these records
Djokovic is aiming to reach his 38th Grand Slam singles final.
Notably, Roger Federer and Nadal are the only other players with 30-plus such appearances.
Djokovic is also eyeing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. If the Serb wins the ongoing French Open, he will surpass Margaret Court in terms of most Grand Slam titles (male or female).
Information
Will Sinner reach third successive major final?
On the other hand, Sinner aims to qualify for his third successive Grand Slam final. He won the 2024 US Open before winning the Australian Open this year. Overall, the Italian will vie for his fourth major title.