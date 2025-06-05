What's the story

World number one Jannik Sinner will take on Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic in the 2025 French Open men's singles semi-finals.

The penultimate clash will be played at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sinner has been in great form, winning all his matches without dropping a set so far. He has a 17-1 record this year.

However, Djokovic's endurance can't be discounted. He came back from a set down against Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final.