Alexander Zverev attains these feats with seventh Masters 1000 title

08:05 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story German tennis star Alexander Zverev claimed the Paris Masters title after beating Ugo Humbert in the men's singles final. Zverev won 6-2, 6-2 to record his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title. He became the second German to win the Paris Masters after Boris Becker. Zverev scripted a host of records with his title win. Have a look at some of them.

A record seventh title for Zverev

As per Opta, Zverev now has the most ATP Masters titles (7) for any player born since the format's inception in 1990. He has surpassed his long-time rival Daniil Medvedev, who owns six such titles. Zverev's seven Masters 1000 titles have come in Paris, Rome (twice), Cincinnati, Madrid (twice), and Canada. Overall, Novak Djokovic has the most Masters 1000 titles (40) in tennis history.

Zverev's 12th Masters 1000 finals appearance

Zverev earlier made it to his 12th ATP Masters 1000 final, now the seventh-most such appearances in the tournament's history. He surpassed the legendary Boris Becker (11) to attain this feat.

Most tour-level wins in 2024

As per ATP, Zverev now has the most tour-level match-wins (men's singles) in 2024, with a 66-20 win-loss record. He went past world number one Jannik Sinner, who has a 65-6 win-loss record this year. Zverev has won two titles this year, with his first coming in Rome. He will now start as the second seed at the Nitto ATP Finals.