Slams

Medvedev has won one out of six Grand Slam finals

Medvedev had reached two AO finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively but lost both. He now owns a 27-8 win-loss record at the Australian Open. He was ousted in the third round last year. Medvedev played in his sixth Grand Slam final. He has one wins and five defeats. The two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist now owns a 76-26 win-loss record at majors.

Journey

Decoding Medvedev's journey in the tourney

In the first round, Medvedev beat Terence Atmane 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0. He overcame Emil Ruusuvuori in five sets (3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0). Next up, Medvedev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. In R16, he beat Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1. In the quarter-finals, Medvedev downed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. He overcame Alexander Zverev, coming from two sets down.

Information

4th five-set affair for Medvedev in 2024 AO

On two occasions, Medvedev looked down and out but he came back and won both matches. In round 2, he stunned Ruusuvuori and then in the semis, Zverev was rocked by Medvedev's stunning return. Medvedev also enjoyed another five-set win over Hurkacz.

H2H

3-2 win-loss record for Sinner in tournament finals over Medvedev

Sinner's win over Medvedev takes him to a 6-4 win-loss record in 10 meetings on the ATP Tour between the pair. Medvedev has been beaten in four successive matches by Sinner (ATP Finals 2023, 2023 Vienna, and 2023 Beijing). Medvedev had claimed six successive wins against Sinner. Meanwhile, Medvedev is 2-3 versus Sinner in tournament finals.

Stats

Contrasting records for the two players

As per Opta, Medvedev is the first player in the Open Era to lose multiple Grand Slam finals from two sets up, after the 2022 Australian Open final. Sinner is the 3rd-youngest player to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), older only than Novak Djokovic in 2008 and Jim Courrier in 1992.

Do you know?

At 22 years and 165 days, Sinner is only the second U23 player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final from two sets down, after Bjorn Borg (Roland-Garros 1974).

Sinner

Unique records for Sinner

Sinner is the 3rd Italian player to win a men's singles Slam event after Nicola Pietrangeli (Roland Garros 1959 and 1960) and Adriano Panatta (French Open 1976). Since 1973, Sinner is only the 3rd player to claim successive ATP top 5 wins in the quarters, semis, and final at a Slam on hard court, after Federer (US Open 2007) and Djokovic (AO 2012).

Information

Decoding the match stats

Sinner served 14 aces to Medvedev's 12. He also committed more double faults (5-3). Sinner had a 72% win on the first serve and a 60% win on the second. He converted 4/9 break pointss.