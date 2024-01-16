Australian Open: India's Sumit Nagal scripts history, beats Alexander Bublik

Australian Open: India's Sumit Nagal scripts history, beats Alexander Bublik

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:00 pm Jan 16, 2024

Sumit Nagal registered his first victory at the main draw of the Australian Open (Photo credit: X/@nagalsumit)

India's Sumit Nagal scripted history at the 2024 Australian Open when he defeated world number 27 Alexander Bublik in the first round. The 26-year-old wrapped up the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5). Nagal won the qualifiers to enter the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time since 2021. This was his first main-draw victory at the Australian Open.

Second Grand Slam main-draw victory

This is only the second time Nagal has won a Grand Slam main-draw match. Before this, the 26-year-old registered his first Grand Slam main-draw win in the 2020 US Open. He defeated USA's Bradley Klahn and became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in the 2013 US Open to win a singles Grand Slam main-draw match.

Nagal registered this exceptional Grand Slam record

Nagal's victory over Bublik marks the first time an Indian tennis star has defeated a seeded player in the men's singles of a Grand Slam since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989. Krishnan defeated the then-world number one Mats Wilander at the 1989 Australian Open. Surprisingly, Wilander was the defending champion and had won three out of his last four Grand Slams.

Third Indian to win at the Australian Open (since 2000)

As per Opta, Nagal is the third Indian tennis player to register a win at the Australian Open since 2000 following Leander Paes and Devvarman. Devvarman was the last player to enter the Australian Open second round in 2013 when he defeated Germany's Bjorn Phau.

Nagal didn't drop a set in the Qualifiers

Nagal kick-started his Australian Open qualifiers against France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux. He defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 7-5 to progress to the next round. The 26-year-old got the better of Australia's Edward Winter 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final qualifying round. Ultimately, he defeated Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the main draw. He didn't drop a single set during the qualifiers.

Fourth Grand Slam main-draw entry

This is only Nagal's fourth Grand Slam appearance as he became the first Indian to feature on the Australian Open singles field after 2021. Then also, it was the 26-year-old who made it to the main draw in Melbourne. His maiden Grand Slam main-draw appearance was at the 2019 US Open. He also qualified for the US Open next year in 2020.

