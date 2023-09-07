Aryna Sabalenka emulates Serena Williams after reaching US Open semis

Sports

Aryna Sabalenka emulates Serena Williams after reaching US Open semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 07, 2023 | 12:44 am 2 min read

Sabalenka is the first player to make the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in a season since Serena Williams in 2016

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her solid run at the 2023 US Open, reaching the semis after beating Zheng Qinwen of China 6-0, 6-4. Sabalenka has now booked her 3rd successive semi-final at the US Open. As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to make the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in a season since Serena Williams in 2016. We decode her stats.

Sabalenka clocks Serena's 2016 achievement

In the year 2016, Serena reached the finals of the Australian and French Open respectively before ending as the runner-up. She went on to win the Wimbledon before being ousted in the semis at the Flushing Meadows. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year before being ousted in the semis at the French Open and Wimbledon. She has now booked another semi-final here.

Sabalenka follows Serena's footsteps

Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 22-2 at Grand Slams in 2023. As per Opta, only Serena (2009 & 2015) and Jennifer Capriati (2001) have won more from their first 24 Grand Slam matches of the season in this century. Sabalenka is the first women's player to make the semi-finals in five consecutive Grand Slam appearances (US Open 2022-US Open 2023) since Serena (10).

Sabalenka picks up her 20th win at the US Open

Sabalenka has raced to a 20-5 win-loss record at the US Open. Overall, her Grand Slams win-loss record tally is 58-21. Meanwhile, she has reached the semis of a Slam event for the sixth time in her career.

Sabalenka's form in 2023 and decoding the match stats

Sabalenka owns a 49-10 win-loss record in 2023, having won three titles on the WTA Tour. Versus Zheng, Sabalenka clocked four aces compared to the former's s five. She also committed more double faults (3-1). However, Sabalenka had an 88% win on the first serve and an 81% on the second. She also converted 3/7 break points.

Share this timeline