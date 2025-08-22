Indian airlines suffer heavy losses despite rising passenger traffic

India 's aviation industry is facing a financial crisis, despite an increase in passenger numbers. The provisional data presented in Parliament paints a grim picture for several airlines. Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express together posted a pre-tax loss of ₹9,568.4 crore in FY25, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol's written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Financial struggles Other loss-making airlines in FY25 Tata Group-owned Air India alone reported a pre-tax loss of ₹3,890.2 crore. Its low-cost arm, Air India Express, recorded a loss of ₹5,678.2 crore for the fiscal year 2025. Akasa Air and SpiceJet also joined the list of loss-making airlines with pre-tax losses of ₹1,983.4 crore and ₹58.1 crore respectively in FY25.

Profit amid loss IndiGo's pre-tax profit for FY25 Despite the financial woes plaguing other airlines, market leader IndiGo managed to stay afloat with a pre-tax profit of ₹7,587.5 crore for the fiscal year. The stark contrast between IndiGo's profitability and the losses incurred by other carriers highlights the challenges faced by India's aviation sector in maintaining financial stability amid rising operational costs and mounting debt burdens.

Debt impact Debt burden of Indian carriers The debt burden continues to weigh heavily on Indian carriers. Air India's debt stood at ₹26,879.6 crore, while IndiGo's debt was significantly higher at ₹67,088.4 crore. Air India Express carried a debt of ₹617.5 crore, SpiceJet's debt was ₹886 crore, and Akasa Air reported a debt of ₹78.5 crore for FY25.