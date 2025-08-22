Nazara-owned PokerBaazi won't let you play real-money games anymore

The associate company of Nazara Technologies, Moonshine Technologies, has halted real-money online gaming operations on its PokerBaazi platform. The decision comes in light of the recent passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 by the Parliament . To note, Nazara holds a 46.07% stake in Moonshine and said it will assess its future plans.

Market impact Nazara shares plummet over 20% this week The suspension of operations by Moonshine Technologies has raised concerns among investors, with brokerages warning that its valuation could drop to zero. Nazara Technologies's shares have plummeted over 20% this week due to fears of a wider fallout from the new gaming bill. The legislation imposes a blanket ban on online games involving monetary stakes, with penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of ₹1 crore for violators.

Industry response Gaming industry warns of mass layoffs The gaming industry, which employs over two lakh people and has more than 400 companies, has warned that the ban could lead to mass layoffs and drive users toward illegal offshore platforms. Many firms are now trying to survive by switching to free games, e-sports, as well as expanding overseas.