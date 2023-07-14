2023 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic reaches his 35th Grand Slam final

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 08:57 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic has reached his 35th career Grand Slam final after defeating Jannik Sinner in the semis of 2023 Wimbledon (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic has reached his 35th career Grand Slam final after defeating Jannik Sinner in the semis of 2023 Wimbledon on Friday. Djokovic beat Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to reach his fifth successive Wimbledon final. Notably, he has won each of the last four men's singles finals here at Wimbledon. Djokovic will now await the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Ninth Wimbledon final for Djokovic

Djokovic has a 23-11 win-loss record at Grand Slam finals. He lifted his 22nd and 23rd honors this year by winning the Australian Open and French Open respectively. His 23 Grand Slams and 35 finals are the best in men's singles tennis history. Djokovic has also reached his ninth Wimbledon final. He owns a 7-1 record in finals here.

34-match unbeaten streak for Djokovic at Wimbledon

Djokovic (9) is only behind former Swiss legend Roger Federer, who clocked 12 finals here at Wimbledon and has an 8-4 record. If Djokovic wins the 2023 Wimbledon on Sunday, he will equal Federer in terms of title wins (8). Djokovic is now on a 34-match unbeaten streak at Wimbledon, starting from 2018 onward. Overall, his Wimbledon win-loss tally reads 92-10.

Djokovic's overall record at Slams

By overcoming Sinner, Djokovic has raced to a 354-47 win-loss record at Slam events. Besides his 92-10 record at Wimbledon, he has an 89-8 record at the Australian Open, a 92-16 record at Roland Garros, and an 81-13 record at the US Open respectively. He has won 10 AO honors, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledons, and three US Open trophies.

20-0 record at Slams this year

Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open before sealing his third French Open honor. He arrived at Wimbledon with a 14-0 record and has extended his run to 20-0. Meanwhile, on the ATP Tour, his tally this year is 33-4. He has won three titles.

3-0 record against Sinner

Djokovic has extended his win-loss record versus Sinner to 3-0 in their H2H meetings. Before this, the Serbian ace defeated Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finals and the 2021 ATP 1000 Monte-Carlo Masters.

