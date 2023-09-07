Daniil Medvedev downs Andrey Rublev, reaches US Open semis: Stats

Sports

Daniil Medvedev downs Andrey Rublev, reaches US Open semis: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 07, 2023 | 02:32 am 2 min read

Medvedev won the contest 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

In a battle between the Russian powerhouses, third seed Daniil Medvedev took down Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Medvedev won the contest 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Medvedev, who has been a one-time runner-up and a winner here, has reached his fourth semi-final at the US Open. Overall, he has reached his seventh Grand Slam semi-final. Here we decode the key stats.

54-11 win-loss record for Medvedev this year

Medvedev came into the US Open with a quarter-final showing at the Canadian Open and an R16 exit in Cincinnati. In 2023, Medvedev has a 54-11 win-loss record, having claimed five honors. At Slams this year, his win-loss record is 14-3. Before this, he had reached the semis at Wimbledon. Medvedev has a 69-24 win-loss record at Slams and 28-5 at the US Open.

Match stats and H2H record

Medvedev doled out eight aces to Rublev's four. He also committed more double faults (8-5). He had a 73% win on the first serve and a 36% win on the second. He converted 9/19 break points. Versus Rublev, Medvedev owns a 6-2 win-loss record.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Rublev is the first male in the Open Era with nine losses from their first nine Grand Slam quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Medvedev's win rate of 88% at this tournament is the best of all four Majors.

Share this timeline