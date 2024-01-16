Steve Smith averages 150.40 against West Indies in Tests: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Steve Smith has hammered 752 runs against West Indies in seven Test matches

All eyes will be on Steve Smith when Australia will host West Indies in the first Test, starting January 17 in Adelaide. Smith, who will be opening the batting, has enjoyed playing against the Windies in the longest format. The experienced campaigner will look to extend his exceptional stats against Kraigg Brathwaite's men in the two-match Test series. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

With David Warner's retirement, Smith has the onus to hold the top order. The veteran will take on a new challenge in his career from this Test series. He will be in the spotlight irrespective of his success or failure. Overall, he has found success against the West Indies in the past and would like to replicate that in the upcoming Test series.

Smith averages 150.40 against West Indies in Test cricket

Smith has featured for Australia in seven test matches against West Indies. In 11 innings, the veteran has amassed 752 runs at an incredible average of 150.40. He has racked up three centuries and two fifties against the Windies in this format. Smith's career-best Test score against West Indies came in 2022. He hammered an unbeaten 200 in the first Test at Perth.

Smith's average in home and away conditions against West Indies

Smith has an outstanding record at home against the Windies, compiling 469 runs across seven innings at a superb average of 156.33. The veteran Australian has also maintained that record on WI soil, plundering 283 runs in two Tests at an astronomical average of 141.50. He has slammed a century and a fifty in four innings. Smith just loves playing against the West Indies.

Fifth-highest average against West Indies in Tests

The Australian batter averages 150.40 in Test cricket against West Indies. He owns the fifth-highest batting average in this regard. Adam Voges tops the list with 542.00 from four innings, followed by MS Sinclair (214.00), Marnus Labuschagne (167.33), and Travis Head (156.00). However, Smith's average is the highest among batters with 700-plus Test runs against the Windies.

Can Smith succeed as an opener in Test cricket?

Following Warner's departure, Smith has been promoted to open the batting for Australia alongside Usman Khawaja. It will allow Australia to incorporate Cameron Green in the number-four role, where he bats in the domestic circuit. While it will be a major challenge for Smith to open the batting, he has the technique and class to succeed in a new role.

A look at his exceptional Test numbers

Smith is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket for Australia. He has compiled 9,514 runs from 105 matches at an impressive average of 58.01. The 34-year-old has hammered 32 centuries and 40 fifties. Among the active cricketers, he is only behind England's Joe Root, who owns 11,416 runs in this format. Smith is also 486 away from accomplishing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.